Coach O on another close loss: “I feel bad for these kids man”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU was in the fight to the bitter end against a top-25 opponent, but just like against Alabama, the Tigers faded at the final gun.

“I feel bad for these kids man. I feel bad. I feel bad. I really do. Two weeks in a row we could’ve put them in a better position to win. They played their hearts out. Too many mistakes. Three turnovers on offense. Down in the red zone, never scored again,” said Ed Orgeron.

Coach O didn’t mince words in his postgame presser. The offense play-calling needs a lot of work. Because is no doubt carrying their end of the bargain.

“You’re up 10-3, Nuss hits a couple of passes, you put Tyrion in. Is that something you’ve been working on?”

“Apparently not enough. It wasn’t good of us to put Ty Davis back there. Wildcat, we’ve never done it all yea, we caused a fumble. We could’ve gone up 17-3. I wish we could’ve had that call back,” said Orgeron.

Max Johnson got minimal work in the Arkansas game. True freshman, Garrett Nussmeier finally got his time to shine. It was a little rocky, but O decided to stick with the youngster.

“Yeah we could’ve gone back and forth right there. I just didn’t want to put him back in. We were so far into it. We kind of felt like we were going to let Garrett play. Give him a shot, and he made some good plays.I didn’t want to go back when things went South again. I didn’t want to put him back in there,” said Orgeron.

