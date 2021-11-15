DJ attacked, carjacked, robbed after late-night gig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - DJ and musician Alex Schultz was returning home after a long day at work playing music at various venues across New Orleans. His workday ended with a late-night gig at Gasa Gasa Uptown, but as he returned to his Lower Garden District home, he said several men chased him down and robbed him of his belongings.

“I just took off running. They caught me,” said Schultz. “They beat, punched, kicked whatever got all my stuff, jumped in our car with literally every speck of DJ equipment that I have, and took off.”

He said he watched as his livelihood drove off -- nearly $7,000 in equipment gone. They even took the tip jar, adding insult to injury.

“They hit the jackpot with me,” said Schultz.

His wife and baby were home and woke to the noise outside. The family said the robbery has impacted more than just their livelihood, but their home life too. Their baby stroller, diaper bag, and other items were also in their car.

“I love New Orleans so much. It’s so dear to my heart but right now I’m on high alert, unfortunately,” said his wife, who didn’t want to be identified.

DJ and musician Alex Schultz says he was beaten, robbed, and carjacked after a late-night gig in New Orleans. (WVUE)

It has been a tough couple of years for their family. Musicians like Schultz struggled to find work due to COVID restrictions. He said life was just starting to feel like it was getting back to normal. But without his equipment, he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to go back to work.

“I’ve gotten a good amount of donations where I can start rebuilding and purchasing some gear and figuring it out. I have stuff booked this weekend... I don’t know if I’m going to be able to figure it out by then,” he said.

Schultz said he’s most thankful for the community support that has followed since the traumatic experience. A social media post sparked help from people in the music industry - everything from financial donations to other DJs offering to lend him their equipment for gigs.

“I don’t know where I would be if I just kept it to myself and I almost didn’t say anything online,” he said. “I’m just so happy I did. People are also relating, messaging me like ‘hey this happened to me, my girlfriend,’ my neighbor actually,” he said.

Schultz said their vehicle was found wrecked and cleaned out in the St. Roch neighborhood. The baby stroller was all that was left behind.

NOPD asks anyone with information to call Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

