Four-term Orleans Sheriff heading to surprise run-off election

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Next month, Sheriff Marlin Gusman faces one of his most significant challenges after nearly 25 years in public life. Former Police Monitor Susan Hutson is preparing for a runoff battle against the long-time incumbent, after a race that came as a surprise to some.

On an election night that saw many incumbents cruise to victory, the race for Orleans sheriff turned out closer than some thought.

“If there was a surprise... it was incumbent Sheriff Gusman ending up in a runoff,” said Fox 8 political analyst Mike Sherman.

Four-term incumbent Gusman ended the night with 48% of the vote, three percentage points shy of outright victory.

“I was surprised but we ran against four candidates, but there really wasn’t an opportunity to go after any single one,” said Gusman.

Gusman now finds himself in a December runoff against former New Orleans police monitor Susan Hutson, who served in that post for 11 years, helping to usher in several police reforms, including the force investigation team and a push for transparency.

“After 17 years we should do something better. I wasn’t surprised,” said Hutson.

With the help of a federal consent decree and tens of millions of FEMA dollars, Gusman helped rebuild the city’s jail.

“When I was first elected they were over 6,000 inmates and more than half of them were state sentenced,” said Gusman.

Jail population now stands at 900 inmates, but Hutson says those changes don’t go far enough, as evidenced by the ongoing consent decree which provides federal oversight of the sheriff.

“I was reached out to by tons of deputies that worked in the jail to tell me about what’s going on,” said Hutson.

Whichever candidate is the true criminal justice reformer will be up to voters, but our political analyst says it is the central issue in this campaign.

“We are living in an era of criminal justice reform and that’s what’s on voters’ minds,” said Sherman.

Gusman says if the city doesn’t spend $51 million in FEMA funds for mental health facilities, it will lose that money in two years.

“We cannot put those people into the general population. We can’t have them together,” said Gusman.

The challenger says she opposes building new jail space and instead favors alternative sentencing in conjunction with treatment.

“It’s not a good use of money. We know that 80% of the inmates have a mental health disorder. We need to be treating that,” said Hutson.

In a low-turnout election, Gusman beat out Hutson Saturday by 13 percentage points, but a slim majority of voters cast ballots for someone else.

“Any incumbent who finds him or herself in a runoff has a problem,” said Sherman.

Both candidates say they’re up for the challenge as campaigning heats up heading toward the December runoff.

