Hammond shooting suspect arrested

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man wanted for attempted second-degree homicide has been arrested, police say.

De'Luke Day, 20, of Hammond, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder on Saturday (City of Hammond)

De’Luke Day, 20, was taken into custody after detectives received a tip concerning his whereabouts Saturday evening, police say.

Day is accused of shooting and injuring a victim near the intersection of Harrell Ave. and Natchez Street after an alleged dispute on Sun., Nov. 7.

