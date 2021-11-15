BBB Accredited Business
Hammond shooting suspect arrested

Del’uke Day, 20, was taken into custody after detectives received a tip concerning his...
Del'uke Day, 20, was taken into custody after detectives received a tip concerning his whereabouts Saturday evening, police say.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man wanted for attempted second-degree homicide has been arrested, police say.

De'Luke Day, 20, of Hammond, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder on Saturday
De'Luke Day, 20, of Hammond, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder on Saturday

De’Luke Day, 20, was taken into custody after detectives received a tip concerning his whereabouts Saturday evening, police say.

Day is accused of shooting and injuring a victim near the intersection of Harrell Ave. and Natchez Street after an alleged dispute on Sun., Nov. 7.

