Hammond shooting suspect arrested
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man wanted for attempted second-degree homicide has been arrested, police say.
De’Luke Day, 20, was taken into custody after detectives received a tip concerning his whereabouts Saturday evening, police say.
Day is accused of shooting and injuring a victim near the intersection of Harrell Ave. and Natchez Street after an alleged dispute on Sun., Nov. 7.
