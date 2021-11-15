BBB Accredited Business
Houma house party erupts in gunfire; 4 wounded, 2 arrested and more expected

Leo Kimber, 19, and Logan Guidroz, 18, were arrested after a house party in Houma turned...
Leo Kimber, 19, and Logan Guidroz, 18, were arrested after a house party in Houma turned violent, sending four people to the hospital.(HPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Four people are recovering from gunshot wounds and two men are behind bars after a house party in Houma turned violent.

Police say the shooting happened on Sun., Nov. 14 in the 100 block of Emma Street. Police say the house was full of people ranging from teenagers to early twenties.

Four people were injured and numerous vehicles were damaged.

All of the victims were transported to medical facilities for treatment.

Leo Kimber, 19, and Logan Guidroz, 18, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

More arrests are expected, according to Lieutenant Travis Theriot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

