Lunch with Coach O: ULM at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly press conference on Monday, Nov. 15 breaking down the Tigers 16-13 overtime loss to No. 25 Arkansas.

The Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) will play their final nonconference game on Saturday, Nov. 20 against the Warhawks (4-6, 2-5 SBC). LSU played both Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier in the loss to the Razorbacks, with Nussmeier taking over for Johnson after the first two offensive series.

Coach Oregron stated that offensively we have to put ourselves in a better position to make plays.

The freshman quarterback from Flower Mound, Texas completed 18-of-31 passes for 179 yards a touchdown and two interceptions, one of his interceptions came in overtime in the end zone.

Coach O stated that Johnson will remain the starter and that the redshirt is still on the table for Nussmeier if he chooses to go that way or remain in the backup role. Coach Orgeron stated that Johnson handled the benching like a champ and didn’t say a word.

“I don’t think Garrett beat him out. I don’t think Max deserves to be benched,” Coach O said. “Max is still our starter. It’s going to be up to Garrett and his father if he wants to redshirt or play in a backup role.”

During the press conference Coach O said that he knew there would be a learning curve in hiring a first time play caller in Jake Peetz. He wanted someone that could come in and run Joe Brady’s offense from 2019. Coach O also thought that hiring DJ Mangas as the passing game coordinator would help in that transition.

Coach Orgeron stated that he disagrees that the Tigers have nothing left to play for at this point, they want to make a bowl game and win. Coach O emphasized during his presser that “We play to win the game. That’s important to us.”

LSU was without both offensive guards in the loss in Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines who is out for the remainder of the season. Louisiana-Monroe is coming off a 27-24 loss to Arkansas State.

The Tigers could potentially be without starting left tackle Cam Wire for the remainder of the season.

