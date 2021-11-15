Nicondra: Another cold night, but warmer afternoons ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a very chilly start on Sunday it was a cool, but pleasant afternoon with highs in the 60s. Each afternoon will be warmer as bright sunshine will stick around through most of the week. Monday morning starts off chilly again as light winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to cool down into the upper 30s again north of Lake Pontchartrain. South of the lake temperatures will be in the 40s. If winds stays completely calm some spots could see lower 40s. The sunny afternoon on Monday will allow for temperatures to rebound into the low 70s. Our next front is expected towards the end of the week with a small chance for rain.

