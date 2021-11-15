BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Sunny skies rule the work week forecast

Highs will return to the 70s the next few days.
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fall is supposed to bring pleasant weather and this pattern we have been locked in the past few weeks has certainly delivered just that.

More nice conditions are expected for much of the new work week as sunny skies dominate and temperatures remain quite comfortable. The chilly starts will give way to nice days through the middle of the week. Highs will return to the low 70s today followed by middle to upper 70s as we move into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances remain zero through Wednesday before a small chance for spotty showers arrives with our next front on Thursday. This looks to be another one of those uneventful frontal passages so if you’re hoping for rain, you may need to look elsewhere.

Just like the pattern has been the past several weeks, the late week frontal passage sets the stage for a cooler and drier weekend forecast. Highs fall back into the 60s by Friday and Saturday.

