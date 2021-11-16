14-year-old shot in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 14-year-old has been shot near the intersection of Freret and Josephine streets, the NOPD says.

She has been transported to a hospital by EMS.

The incident occurred at around 4:55 p.m. and was confirmed at 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

