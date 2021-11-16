BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2 separate crashes on I-10 East causing delays to New Orleans

Traffic on Bonne Carre Spillway as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
Traffic on Bonne Carre Spillway as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021(DOTD)
By Johnny Ahysen
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - IF YOU’RE HEADED TO NEW ORLEANS, might want to take Airline Highway (US 61). Two separate crashes, both on I-10 EAST, first one in Sorrento, and then another on I-10 EAST in Laplace.

The I-10 drive from Baton Rouge to Kenner is over an hour and a half, as of 7:05 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly

Latest News

The Marsolan Feed & Seed is a total loss after a fire engulfed the structure where it sits on...
Historic Marsolan Feed & Seed in Downtown Covington a total loss after fire
Fox 8 Defenders: High Rise Apartments
FOX 8 Defenders: Transformation of the old High Rise hotel is in the homestretch
Fox 8 Defenders: High Rise Apartments
Fox 8 Defenders: High Rise Apartments
Marsolan Feed & Seed in Downtown Covington destroyed by fire
Marsolan Feed & Seed in Downtown Covington destroyed by fire