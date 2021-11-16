Biden signs infrastructure bill into law; taps New Orleanian Mitch Landrieu to lead its implementation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Before a crowd of invited guests President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package into law. And Biden has tapped former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to oversee the implementation of the hefty spending package.

“I’ve asked the former mayor of New Orleans and former lieutenant governor, Mitch Landrieu, to oversee this responsibility. He’ll have full access to every tool the federal government has to get it done and we have the high obligation and responsibility to make sure this money is used wisely and used well,” said Biden during the White House ceremony.

“By population, we are a small state but by influence, we always punch way above our weight class, yet again a Louisianan, a native-born son finds himself in a massive position of authority that can only help our state,” said Sherman.

Biden has Louisiana’s senior U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican, to thank for helping make the package a reality. Cassidy, who broke rank with other GOP members in the state’s congressional delegation to vote for the package also helped craft it.

Cassidy, Governor John Bel Edwards, and New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell attended the ceremony.

“Republican Bill Cassidy in the Senate negotiates the key infrastructure deal, Cedric Richmond in the White House a foot away from the president seeing him through this process, Zach Butterworth is director of private sector engagement, Mitch Landrieu running the fund and now Latoya Cantrell being in the president’s presence as he signs this historic bill. Louisiana is well-positioned to enjoy the spoils from this $1.2 trillion fund,” said Sherman.

Michael Hecht is President and CEO of GNO Inc., an economic development organization located in New Orleans, and works to attract businesses to the region.

“Infrastructure is economic development, and in some very real ways infrastructure is the lifeblood through which commerce flows, so obviously it’s fundamental to our economic development future,” said Hecht.

Overall, the $1.2 trillion package includes $110 billion for roads and bridges nationwide, $66 billion for passenger and freight rail, $65 billion to expand internet access, $65 billion for clean energy transmission and hardening of the electrical grid, and $54 billion for water infrastructure.

And specifically, Louisiana will benefit by receiving nearly $6 billion for its roads and bridges, $2.5 billion for coastal storm risk management and hurricane and storm damage reduction projects, and $5.5 billion in disaster mitigation and coastal restoration and flood mitigation assistance.

Environmentalists hail the new infrastructure law. A consortium of groups issued the following statement.

“This legislation provides Louisiana with an opportunity to invest in its coast and in its future,” said Simone Maloz, campaign director for Restore the Mississippi River Delta. “This funding is critical for our state as we work together to rebuild from recent disasters and better protect communities in the future. But the funding is just the first step. Now we must continue important progress to direct these investments to proven, science-based restoration solutions included in Louisiana’s Coastal Master Plan. With increased investments in the best restoration and community resilience projects, Louisiana can secure a safer future for all communities.”

“Coastal restoration and other forms of natural infrastructure are some of the best solutions available to push back against more severe storms and rising sea levels,” said Cathleen Berthelot, senior policy manager of climate resilient coasts and watersheds at Environmental Defense Fund. “At a time when Louisiana is dealing with more FEMA disaster declarations than anywhere in the country, this infrastructure bill will bring sorely needed investments to better protect communities across our state from increasing climate impacts. Now, Congress must work to also pass the Build Back Better Act to provide even more vital investments to Louisiana’s coast and the communities it supports.”

“We’re grateful to Sen. Cassidy, Rep. Carter and the Biden administration for their work to secure passage of this legislation,” said Brian Moore, vice president for Gulf policy at the National Audubon Society. “There is no question that this is a win for Louisiana and our coast. We must continue to build on this progress by acting now to direct these investments to vital restoration projects for our coastal communities.”

“Louisiana desperately needs more investments in its coast, particularly through projects in the Coastal Master Plan,” said Kimberly Reyher, executive director at Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. “Mitch Landrieu understands this, so his appointment is great news for Louisiana. As Mitch said in his address at the 2018 State of the Coast conference, ‘south Louisiana is one of the most vulnerable places on the globe, making our work on long-term restoration even more important.’”

“Without action and sustained investments, the bounty of Louisiana’s coast and all that it supports is in serious jeopardy,” said David Muth, director of the Gulf Program at the National Wildlife Federation. “Investing in coastal restoration will not only protect our communities, but it will also protect critical wildlife habitat that makes our state an ecological treasure and the Sportsman’s Paradise.”

“This legislation represents the most significant investment in climate resilience in our nation’s history,” said Kristi Trail, executive director of Pontchartrain Conservancy. “For Louisiana’s vulnerable communities on the frontlines of climate change, this represents nothing short of a lifeline.”

Hecht says Landrieu understands the importance of communities receiving financial resources.

“The point about having Mayor Landrieu going into this role is that it’s just not good news for Louisiana it’s good news for the country because here is somebody who has lived through, experienced, managed, and understands that if you make the right investments post a disaster,” said Hecht.

Sherman says Washington has benefitted from the talents of Louisiana over many years.

“From the days of Hale Boggs, Lindy Boggs, even John Breaux, Billy Tauzin, Bennett Johnston, these are heavyweights who always led us to punch outside of our weight class,” he said.

Biden toured New Orleans’ aged Sewerage and Water Board Plant in May to see firsthand some of the city’s infrastructure needs.

“And the fact that the president was here visiting Sewer and Water Board means that he has a personal understanding, of course, we have Cedric Richmond right there in the White House and then on the other side we have Steve Scalise in a leadership position and so New Orleans and the region and Louisiana really continue to punch way above its weight class, in terms of influence in D.C., and so now it’s our opportunity and also our responsibility to take advantage of that influence to create a better New Orleans for future generations,” says Hecht.

And on Saturday night moments after delivering her re-election speech FOX 8 asked Cantrell about how the city expects to benefit from the infrastructure package.

“And combing through it the city of New Orleans is poised to be one of the cities in America to receive much grant resources for infrastructure because we have a track record of spending federal money, we have a track record of focusing on infrastructure improvements,” said Cantrell.

Biden signed the package into law as his approval ratings are sinking. Sherman said the president needs to turn that around or Democrats in the House and Senate may lose power after next year’s mid-term election.

“President Biden from a popularity perspective is at the lowest point in his presidency even after passing the infrastructure package. He’s got to turn around his approval rating if he wants his party to maintain power in Congress or he could be confronted like Bill Clinton did with a Republican majority in Congress that he has to negotiate with to get anything done,” said Sherman.

Other Republicans in Louisiana’s congressional delegation did not support the package and maintain that it is bloated with non-infrastructure spending.

