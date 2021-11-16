BR native creates custom outfit for singer Adele

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native Christopher John Rogers has created clothing for Beyoncé, Lizzo, Ashley Graham, Tracee Ellis Ross, VP Kamala Harris, and now Adele.

On her “Adele One Night Only” special which aired on CBS the singer was seen wearing an all-white outfit for her sit-down interview with Oprah.

In a tweet, Rogers said, “Adele in a customized iteration of Look 39 from Collection 008 with Oprah for One Night Only!”

The custom design by Rogers featured Adele in a glam all-white suit with Swarovski crystal buttons lining both the jacket and pants.

If you loved Adele’s look then you’re in luck because according to Rogers the two-piece suit will be available for purchase.

