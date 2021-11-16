Bruce: Up and down temps-Warmer into Wednesday Cooler By Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are in a pattern of up and down temperatures. For now we are on the way back up.

Highs are rebounding nicely Tuesday after a cool start in the morning hours. Expect a jump into the upper 70s today with an abundance of sunshine in the forecast. Humidity values are slowly coming up, so the better-feeling air will start to fade.

While we get warmer and more humid, it really won’t equate to much rain. A small rain chance arrives Thursday with our next cold front, but this looks to be another one of those uneventful frontal passages. By Thursday afternoon, things will be turning breezy and cooler.

Bruce; Up and down temps as we warm up into Wednesday and cool back down late Thursday into Friday. Only rain chance next 7 days will be Thursday. Even that is low at 30% pic.twitter.com/eQbX0NMs0G — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 16, 2021

That next front clears us just in time for Friday into the weekend. Highs will take a quick dip back into the 60s before rebounding nicely Saturday and Sunday. Sunny skies should dominate another weekend forecast.

