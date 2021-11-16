Duncan: Fans shouldn’t lose faith in the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When the Saints lose on Sunday, I end up playing armchair psychiatrist on Monday.

Remember, the old Peanuts cartoon character Lucy van Pelt? “Please deposit 5 cents in the can.” <Rattle, rattle, rattle>

That’s pretty much me.

If only I collected a nickel for every counseling session I’ve delivered the past two weeks, I’d be a very rich man.

Back-to-back heartbreaking losses to the Falcons and Titans have left Saints fans depressed and disillusioned

They’re not used to all this losing.

Sunday’s loss to the Titans marked only the fourth time in the last five years the Saints have lost back-to-back games. They haven’t lost three straight since the start of the 2016 season. That’s a remarkable run of sustained success in a league dominated by parity.

And yet some Saints fans are indignant, almost apoplectic at the losses.

The Saints’ unprecedented run of success appears to have spoiled some folks. It’s time for a little reality check. This is what life is like without a Hall of Fame quarterback. Every week is going to be a battle.

The Saints went on the road Sunday and played the hottest team in the NFL on even terms for four quarters. And they did it without six starters, including their top quarterback, top receiver and top running back. And yet the Titans still had to hold on for dear life to win in the final minute.

Few teams in the NFL could have produced such a strong showing under similar circumstances. I came away encouraged rather than discouraged by how the Saints played.

I understand it stinks to lose, especially when you’re so used to winning. But the Saints aren’t going to lose many more games if they play as well as they did on Sunday. That was a winning effort, even if the scoreboard didn’t reflect it.

Now back to my psychiatrist’s chair. There are more nickels to be earned before the Eagles game on Sunday.

