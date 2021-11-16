BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Historic Marsolan Feed & Seed in Downtown Covington a total loss after fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Downtown Covington has lost a priceless landmark tonight.

The Marsolan Feed & Seed is a total loss after a fire engulfed the structure where it sits on East Gibson Street.

City officials report that there are no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election

Latest News

The Marsolan Feed & Seed is a total loss after a fire engulfed the structure
The Marsolan Feed & Seed is a total loss after a fire engulfed the structure
Cold front Thursday
Nice and mild start to the week
Pres. Joe Biden signs a $1.2 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure package into law on...
Biden signs infrastructure bill into law; taps New Orleanian Mitch Landrieu to lead its implementation
Four-term Orleans Sheriff heading to surprise run-off election