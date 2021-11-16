Historic Marsolan Feed & Seed in Downtown Covington a total loss after fire
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Downtown Covington has lost a priceless landmark tonight.
The Marsolan Feed & Seed is a total loss after a fire engulfed the structure where it sits on East Gibson Street.
City officials report that there are no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story.
