LSU lifts indoor mask mandate on campus

File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU President William Tate IV has lifted the university’s indoor mask mandate, the school announced in an email to students and faculty late Tuesday morning.

“Upon the recommendation of our Health and Medical Advisory Committee, we have decided to lift the indoor mask mandate on our Baton Rouge campus and end restrictions for on-campus events, effective immediately,” Tate said.

LSU had maintained its mandate for several weeks after Gov. John Bel Edwards had lifted the state’s mask mandate.

The university will continue to carefully monitor the trend in COVID-19 cases and quarantine protocols.

“We will continue to carefully monitor trends, and these protocols are subject to change if transmission patterns, number of cases, or positivity rates in the Baton Rouge area change significantly. The health and safety of our campus community remains our highest priority.

Quarantine protocols will remain unchanged, wastewater testing will remain in place, and testing of unvaccinated individuals will continue. More information about what to expect in the spring semester will be coming soon,” Tate said.

