Man stabbed to death at Gawain Apartments in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found stabbed to death early Tuesday (Nov. 16) at an apartment complex in New Orleans East, police said.

The NOPD said officers responded to a 911 call at 8:30 a.m. at the Gawain Apartments at 4450 Gawain Drive. There, the victim was found dead at the scene in a second-floor apartment from multiple stab wounds.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed. Nor did police say whether they had developed a suspect or motive in the killing.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

