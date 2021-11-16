Nice and mild start to the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will be quite mild for the next couple of days. Highs will reach into the upper 70s. A few spots may even reach 80 degrees. Some clouds will make a return on Wednesday ahead of the next cold front.

The cold front will move across the area on Thursday. There’s a chance for a little rain with the front but not very much is expected. It turns much cooler for Friday and at least the start of the weekend.

The cold fronts will keep coming early next week as it gets closer to Thanksgiving.

