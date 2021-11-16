BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nice and mild start to the week

Cold front arrives Thursday
Cold front Thursday
Cold front Thursday(wvue)
By David Bernard
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will be quite mild for the next couple of days. Highs will reach into the upper 70s. A few spots may even reach 80 degrees. Some clouds will make a return on Wednesday ahead of the next cold front.

The cold front will move across the area on Thursday. There’s a chance for a little rain with the front but not very much is expected. It turns much cooler for Friday and at least the start of the weekend.

The cold fronts will keep coming early next week as it gets closer to Thanksgiving.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
A mugshot for former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain convicted of sex crimes Monday night.
‘Evidence was compelling’; D.A. says ‘guilty’ verdict is a message from Strain’s accusers
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election

Latest News

Evening weather update for Mon., Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Mon., Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Nov. 15
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Nov. 15
Awesome weather through mid-week
Bruce: Staying nice and dry for now with a gradual warming trend
Morning weather update for Monday, Nov. 15
Morning weather update for Monday, Nov. 15