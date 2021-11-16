BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans announce Zion Williamson cleared for contact drills

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) stands out on the court during warm ups before...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) stands out on the court during warm ups before the tip off of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Franchise star Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, according to a team source for the Pelicans.

Williamson will begin with 1-on-1 workouts and will work towards full-team workouts.

The forward, who is working to come back from a foot fracture, was cleared for action by Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health.

Williamson will undergo further medical imaging on Nov. 24, which will determine his availability for full-team workouts. Additional updates will be provided on his anticipated return to play timetable accordingly.

