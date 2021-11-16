Pelicans announce Zion Williamson cleared for contact drills

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Franchise star Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, according to a team source for the Pelicans.

Williamson will begin with 1-on-1 workouts and will work towards full-team workouts.

The forward, who is working to come back from a foot fracture, was cleared for action by Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health.

Williamson will undergo further medical imaging on Nov. 24, which will determine his availability for full-team workouts. Additional updates will be provided on his anticipated return to play timetable accordingly.

