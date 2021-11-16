Port NOLA business picking up due to shipping backups on the coasts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials with Port NOLA say business is picking up due to huge shipping backups on the east and west coasts.

Much more cargo traffic, especially bulk cargo, is now passing through city wharves and so are cruise passengers.

For nearly two months now, huge container ships have been backing up at west coast ports like Los Angeles. Now Port NOLA is starting to see an increase in business.

Todd Rives says “break bulk” volume is up more than 42% over last year.

Manufacturers have decided to ship commodities like rubber, steel, and paper in what is called break bulk, or general cargo, instead of in large containers, due to back up on the Pacific and Atlantic coasts.

“We definitely believe that the break bulk operation is the result of the surge of cargo that we’re seeing in the US,” said Rives.

At more than one million square feet, New Orleans’ Nashville Avenue wharf is the largest break bulk dockside warehouse in the world and it’s been filling up significantly since the shipping supply line situation reached critical mass.

Container traffic at the port is also up by 36%.

“What we see is really a rebound coming out of Ida for September,” said Rives.

But it’s not just cargo that is seeing an uptick, passenger traffic is up at the Port of New Orleans as well.

“It looks good, a lot of our tours are coming back. They’re taking busses. It’s a great environment to work in and we love it,” said tour bus operator Steven Brumfield.

Cruise ship passengers are starting to return to New Orleans too, aboard the river cruiser America now docked in the city. It’s one of four American cruise line vessels calling on Port NOLA once again.

“The cruise industry is opening up once again. We have two Carnival cruise ships a week coming in, ‘The Glory’, and ‘The Valor’,” Rives said.

Norwegian cruise lines return next week.

After a lengthy pandemic hiatus, the return of cruise ship passengers is good news for tour bus operators like Brumfield.

“People are really coming out again. It feels wonderful,” he said.

The port’s goal now is to capitalize on post-pandemic business jumps and try and keep it here long term.

Port officials will be receiving four new massive cranes for handling more shipping containers in December for an expansion at the Nashville Avenue wharf. They are also moving forward with expansion plans on port property in St. Bernard Parish and plan to meet with state officials this week.

