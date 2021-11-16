BBB Accredited Business
Saints open as 1.5-point underdogs at the Eagles

The Saints covered at Tennessee as a 3-point underdog. New Orleans lost in Nashville, 23-21. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints own a losing streak, and now for the second week in a row they’re a road underdog. New Orleans was installed as a 1.5-point underdog at Philadelphia.

Last week, the Saints were 3-point underdogs at Tennessee, and they covered by only losing, 23-21. The Titans entered their contest with New Orleans riding a 5-game winning streak.

For the season, the Saints are 5-4 against the spread in 2021. The Saints are 2-0 against the spread as road underdogs (at NE and TEN).

New Orleans is 5-4 overall. The Saints are the 6-seed in the NFC after 10 weeks of the season.

The Eagles are 5-5 against the spread, and 4-6 overall.

