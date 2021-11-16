BBB Accredited Business
Victim airlifted after shooting in Ormond Estates

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - One person has been airlifted after a shooting in Ormond Estates, officials say.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Nov. 16 around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Villere Drive, near Cypress Lakes Country Club.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

