Victim airlifted after shooting in Ormond Estates
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - One person has been airlifted after a shooting in Ormond Estates, officials say.
According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Nov. 16 around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Villere Drive, near Cypress Lakes Country Club.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
No other details were immediately available.
