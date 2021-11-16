VIDEO: Man wanted for shooting at 18-wheeler

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man caught on video shooting at an 18-wheeler.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the truck driver was trying to navigate a u-turn at the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Port Street when two men walked in front of him.

One of the men is seen yelling at the driver before pulling out a pistol and shooting four times, striking the truck.

The two men walked away and the driver was not injured.

The suspect is approximately 5′8″ and was wearing a red and black hoodie with the word “privileged” in white and red across the chest, as well as a ski mask and khaki pants.

NOPD is looking for a man caught on video firing four shots into an 18-wheeler. (NOPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 504-658-6040 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

