Women carjacked in multiple incidents at Costo, Save-A-Lot on S. Carrollton

By Natasha Robin
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rash of carjackings and armed robberies along South Carrollton Avenue over the last week has people on edge.

The latest incident unfolded Mon., Nov. 16 around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Save-A-Lot in the 3000 block of S. Carrollton Avenue.

“That’s heartbreaking. That’s really scary,” says Patrice Brent.

Police say a 66-year-old woman was near her SUV when two men approached her with guns and demanded her keys. She handed them over and the suspects took off.

Last Wednesday, Nov. 10, police say a woman was carjacked around 7 p.m. in Costco’s parking lot. The suspect was a man with a gun.

Then on Friday, another woman, again in Costco’s parking lot, was loading groceries into her vehicle when police say two men armed with guns walked up and demanded her property and keys. The suspects took off in her vehicle.

The recent violent crime has women worried.

“That is really scary... like I don’t understand what makes people so violent. As a woman, I feel like I really don’t want to be here right now. It’s really scary,” says Brent.

“Unfortunately, the Sav-a-Lot store managers came over to alert me what’s going on at the grocery and inside of this parking lot and that maybe I should keep the doors locked and make sure that I’m not being unsafe because it’s really dark around here in this area around 5:30 - 6 p.m. I started locking the doors,” says an unidentified worker.

New Orleans police continue to investigate these incidents. They say they need the public’s help. If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

