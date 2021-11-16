Zack: Quite warm ahead of another cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the up-and-down roller coaster we get used to at this time of year, as we have some much warmer days ahead followed by another cooling front later this week.

Highs will rebound nicely Tuesday after a cool start in the morning hours. Expect a jump into the upper 70s today with an abundance of sunshine in the forecast. Humidity values are slowly coming up, so the better-feeling air will start to fade.

While we get warmer and more humid, it really won’t equate to much rain. A small rain chance arrives Thursday with our next cold front, but this looks to be another one of those uneventful frontal passages. By Thursday afternoon, things will be turning breezy and cooler.

That next front clears us just in time for Friday into the weekend. Highs will take a quick dip back into the 60s before rebounding nicely Saturday and Sunday. Sunny skies should dominate another weekend forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.