Bruce: Big warm-up today before a big cool down Late Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here we go again with warm to cold temps. Today will be near 80° ahead of a cold front tomorrow evening. Today you can expect more humidity and more moisture as we could develop a shower or two over the next 24 hours.

For the middle-of-the-week forecast, it’s going to be quite warm out there. Highs climb into the upper 70s today, followed the 70s again on Thursday. The humidity is increasing as southerly flow becomes established, which means there is a small chance for spotty showers.

Bruce: More clouds today with a stray shower and temps near 80°. A cold front will bring a few spotty showers Thursday midday followed by falling temps during the afternoon through Friday. The up and down pattern continues! pic.twitter.com/5RT5QYBPXe — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 17, 2021

The cold front is set to clear our area Thursday afternoon, so the warmer 70s will be around lunchtime, followed by falling temperatures later in the afternoon into the evening. On Friday morning, we will be back to waking up to 40s and 50s with quite the breeze blowing.

This weekend is looking like another beauty, with chilly early mornings and nice, pleasant afternoons. Highs go from the 60s Friday to the 70s by Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the weekend forecast.

