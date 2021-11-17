By the numbers: Odd stats heading into week 11

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Saints head to the city of brotherly love for a week 11 contest vs. the Eagles, here’s a look behind the action with some numbers, stats, and all-around fun facts that make this matchup what it is:

The Saints have not won a regular season game in Philadelphia since Week 2, 2019

Since Sean Payton took over in 2006, the Saints own a 7-3 record vs. the Eagles

The Eagles lead the all-time series 18-15

The Saints haven’t had a three-game losing streak since the first three weeks of the 2016 season

The Saints haven’t lost three straight in the month of November since the 2014 season

The Saints are 2-2 in their last two games vs. Philly

In the last three matchups vs. the Eagles, RB Alvin Kamara has 308 total yards and 2 TDs

QB Trevor Siemian has never started a game vs. Philly

Saints have a 42-22 record in the month of November since 2006 under Sean Payton

We’ll be back next week with some more numbers as the Saints head to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

