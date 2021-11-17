BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

By the numbers: Odd stats heading into week 11

The New Orleans Saints host the defending Super Bowl champs, Philadelphia Eagles in the...
The New Orleans Saints host the defending Super Bowl champs, Philadelphia Eagles in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. (Source: WVUE/Mark Lagrange)(Mark Lagrange)
By Vasilios Nikolaou
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Saints head to the city of brotherly love for a week 11 contest vs. the Eagles, here’s a look behind the action with some numbers, stats, and all-around fun facts that make this matchup what it is:

  • The Saints have not won a regular season game in Philadelphia since Week 2, 2019
  • Since Sean Payton took over in 2006, the Saints own a 7-3 record vs. the Eagles
  • The Eagles lead the all-time series 18-15
  • The Saints haven’t had a three-game losing streak since the first three weeks of the 2016 season
  • The Saints haven’t lost three straight in the month of November since the 2014 season
  • The Saints are 2-2 in their last two games vs. Philly
  • In the last three matchups vs. the Eagles, RB Alvin Kamara has 308 total yards and 2 TDs
  • QB Trevor Siemian has never started a game vs. Philly
  • Saints have a 42-22 record in the month of November since 2006 under Sean Payton

We’ll be back next week with some more numbers as the Saints head to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Jessiah Plemons, 31, of Lenoir City, Lillian Rose, 25, of Maryville
Newlyweds die in I-40 crash

Latest News

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans...
Overtime Podcast #261 - Mistakes Cost Saints in Tennessee
The Saints covered at Tennessee as a 3-point underdog. New Orleans lost in Nashville, 23-21....
Saints open as 1.5-point underdogs at the Eagles
Marquez Callaway celebrates a Saints TD. (Source: Michael Nance)
Duncan: Fans shouldn’t lose faith in the Saints
Saints fall to 5-4 on the season.
Duncan: Losing streak shouldn't sway fans faith in the Saints