Caddo Parish family, detectives still searching for man missing 6 years now

Kenneth Cole was reported missing Nov. 21, 2015.
Kenneth Cole was reported missing Nov. 21, 2015.(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man who has been missing since 2015.

It has been six years since the family of Kenneth Cole last talked to him on the phone. Caddo Parish deputies say there has been no word from Cole and no sightings of him since he was reported missing Nov. 21, 2015. Officials say his car was found at the Shreveport Goodwill on W 70th Street shortly after he went missing. The family last had contact with him Nov. 16.

[NamUS: National Missing and Unidentified Persons System]

Deputies say Cole bought plane tickets to Las Vegas and was supposed to leave Nov. 20, but he didn’t make his flight. He had plans to move to Alaska with a friend, but didn’t make it there either.

Detectives say there were no obvious signs of foul play in the case, but a lack of evidence has left detectives with no clues as to Cole’s whereabouts. Cole’s last known address was in the 2200 block of Soda Lake Circle.

PREVIOUS STORY
Where’s Kenneth Cole? Family, law officers seek answers

Kenneth Cole is still missing after disappearing in 2015.

Kenneth Cole, 33, was reported as missing Nov. 21, 2015.

Anyone with information on Cole’s disappearance is asked to call Detective Jeremy Edward at CPSO at 318-681-0700.

