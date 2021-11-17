Female suspect wanted in road rage incident
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Reah Lorio in the investigation of an aggravated assault with a firearm incident on November 11 on the I-10 East at Carrollton Ave.
Around 10:50 a.m., Lorio was involved in a road rage incident at the location and allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim.
Anyone with any additional information on this incident or on Lorio’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.