Female suspect wanted in road rage incident

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Reah Lorio in the investigation of an aggravated assault with a firearm incident on November 11 on the I-10 East at Carrollton Ave.

Around 10:50 a.m., Lorio was involved in a road rage incident at the location and allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident or on Lorio’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.