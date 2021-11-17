GSU students told to shelter in place as police investigate reports of armed person
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University police are investigating reports of an armed person on campus.
GSU students were told to shelter in place through a message alert. A spokesperson for Grambling State University says the alert was sent at 3:29 p.m.
Police are currently investigating the situation.
Breaking news. More information to follow.
