‘High probability’ wound to man fleeing police was self-inflicted, Ferguson says

Police say Dante Frazier was shot in the foot after allegedly exchanging gunfire with officers in the St. Claude neighborhood
Dante Frazier, 42, was shot in the foot and arrested Saturday (Nov. 6) after exchanging gunfire...
Dante Frazier, 42, was shot in the foot and arrested Saturday (Nov. 6) after exchanging gunfire with police in the St. Claude neighborhood, the NOPD said.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Natasha Robin
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson held a briefing Wed., Nov. 17 to release bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting.

Police say Dante Frazier, 42, was shot in the foot and arrested on Nov. 6 after allegedly exchanging gunfire with officers in the St. Claude neighborhood, NOPD says.

At the press conference, Ferguson said the incident started with Frazier reportedly unresponsive in his vehicle. When medical personnel arrived, Frazier attempted to drive away and struck a pole. He attempted to drive away again when the first officer arrived.

The responding officer asked Frazier to pull over into a Shell parking lot and he complied. When asked to get out of his car with his hands up, Ferguson says Frazier got out with his gun and fled on foot.

A chase ensued and Frazier reportedly turned with his weapon drawn toward the first officer. Ferguson says the first officer first three shots at Frazier.

A second officer responded and gunfire was exchanged between him and Frazier, Ferguson said.

In total, the officers fired 16 shots at Frazier before apprehending him. Police believe Frazier fired nine times at the officers.

Ferguson says there is a “high probability” the wound to Frazier’s foot was self-inflicted, but investigators are unsure.

More: NOPD says man shot in foot, arrested after exchanging gunfire with officers

The department took an unusually long time -- more than 14 hours -- to acknowledge the officer-involved shooting, which it said occurred at 10:39 p.m. at the heavily traveled intersection of St. Claude and Franklin avenues. The NOPD put out no media advisory of the incident Saturday night, and on Sunday morning did not distribute its daily log of major offenses. The first acknowledgment that at least one of its officers shot at the man came via a press release Sunday at 12:55 p.m.

