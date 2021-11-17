Louisiana’s ‘Celebration Gator’ float to debut in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you believe Thanksgiving is nearly a week away and many of you will be getting together with family for the first time in while.
As you get together, you may be tuning in to the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and if you don’t, you’re going to want to this year Louisiana!
You will see a part of home...a float with all things Louisiana celebrating the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras.
You are looking at the “Celebration Gator.”
Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Macy’s announced the 60-foot-long, alligator-themed float will be in the parade.
It features a colorful street view of Louisiana and a blend of the New Orleans French Quarter.
Officials said it will encourage the millions watching the parade to celebrate in true Louisiana style.
Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said it’s celebrating our state’s incredible lineup of music, food and culture.
