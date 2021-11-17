BBB Accredited Business
Louisiana’s ‘Celebration Gator’ float to debut in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 16: Macy's unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th...
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 16: Macy's unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 16, 2021 in Moonachie City. Pictured is Magic Meets The Sea float. Captain Minnie Mouse is at the helm as Disney Cruise Line’s float makes its maiden voyage in the Big Apple! Modeled after their newest ship, the Disney Wish, which will set sail next summer, it features classic filigree trim on the bow; plus, Mickey-shaped porthole mirrors allow spectators to see themselves on a Disney cruise. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)(Eugene Gologursky | Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you believe Thanksgiving is nearly a week away and many of you will be getting together with family for the first time in while.

As you get together, you may be tuning in to the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and if you don’t, you’re going to want to this year Louisiana!

You will see a part of home...a float with all things Louisiana celebrating the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras.

You are looking at the “Celebration Gator.”

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 16: Macy's unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th...
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 16: Macy's unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 16, 2021 in Moonachie City. Pictured is Celebration Gator presented by Louisiana Office of Tourism. Crawling out of the bayou to join this year’s festivities is the Celebration Gator. Adorned in colorful azaleas, magnolias and Mardi Gras beads, this float is a tribute to Louisiana’s rich culture, from its grand riverboats to the famous French Quarter. Look through the logo to see the animators working in the belly of the beast! (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)(Eugene Gologursky | Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Macy’s announced the 60-foot-long, alligator-themed float will be in the parade.

It features a colorful street view of Louisiana and a blend of the New Orleans French Quarter.

Officials said it will encourage the millions watching the parade to celebrate in true Louisiana style.

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 16: Macy's unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th...
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 16: Macy's unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 16, 2021 in Moonachie City. Pictured is Celebration Gator presented by Louisiana Office of Tourism. Crawling out of the bayou to join this year’s festivities is the Celebration Gator. Adorned in colorful azaleas, magnolias and Mardi Gras beads, this float is a tribute to Louisiana’s rich culture, from its grand riverboats to the famous French Quarter. Look through the logo to see the animators working in the belly of the beast! (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)(Eugene Gologursky | Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said it’s celebrating our state’s incredible lineup of music, food and culture.

