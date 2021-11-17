BBB Accredited Business
NOPD to release bodycam footage of gunfire exchange where man was shot in foot

Police say Dante Frazier was shot in the foot after allegedly exchanging gunfire with officers in the St. Claude neighborhood
Dante Frazier, 42, was shot in the foot and arrested Saturday (Nov. 6) after exchanging gunfire...
Dante Frazier, 42, was shot in the foot and arrested Saturday (Nov. 6) after exchanging gunfire with police in the St. Claude neighborhood, the NOPD said.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Natasha Robin
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will hold a briefing Wed., Nov. 17 to release bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened on Nov. 6. A man was shot in the foot by an NOPD officer and arrested on Nov. 6 after allegedly exchanging gunfire with officers in the St. Claude neighborhood, NOPD says.

The department took an unusually long time -- more than 14 hours -- to acknowledge the officer-involved shooting, which it said occurred at 10:39 p.m. at the heavily traveled intersection of St. Claude and Franklin avenues. The NOPD put out no media advisory of the incident Saturday night, and on Sunday morning did not distribute its daily log of major offenses. The first acknowledgment that at least one of its officers shot at the man came via a press release Sunday at 12:55 p.m.

The department identified 42-year-old Dante Frazier as the wounded arrestee.

According to the NOPD, Fifth District officers responded to a report of a man “inside a vehicle with a weapon.” It said officers located the vehicle and ordered the driver to pull into a nearby parking lot and step out. Police said Frazier got out but refused to show his hands and began to flee with a rifle.

