Overtime Podcast #261 - Mistakes Cost Saints in Tennessee

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

For the second straight week, the margin for error in a Saints loss was just two points. Their 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Titans is a combination of missed extra points, penalties and missing starters.

On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss what went wrong against the Titans.

Sean Fazende on the Saints’ self-inflicted wounds:

“When you talk about the circumstances they dealt with before they even walked into the stadium, to not be on your game when it comes to penalties and mistakes and the details that this team has always excelled at, this is what you’re going to get. I just felt like, leaving that stadium, at the top of the page is self-inflicted wounds. Frankly, this roster is just not good enough to overcome that many mistakes. Mistakes are going to happen every game, and not every mistake is a self-inflicted one. Sometimes the other team is the reason for that. But not this game.”

