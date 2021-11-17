BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Overtime Podcast #261 - Mistakes Cost Saints in Tennessee

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans...
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

For the second straight week, the margin for error in a Saints loss was just two points. Their 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Titans is a combination of missed extra points, penalties and missing starters.

On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss what went wrong against the Titans.

Sean Fazende on the Saints’ self-inflicted wounds:

“When you talk about the circumstances they dealt with before they even walked into the stadium, to not be on your game when it comes to penalties and mistakes and the details that this team has always excelled at, this is what you’re going to get. I just felt like, leaving that stadium, at the top of the page is self-inflicted wounds. Frankly, this roster is just not good enough to overcome that many mistakes. Mistakes are going to happen every game, and not every mistake is a self-inflicted one. Sometimes the other team is the reason for that. But not this game.”

Please subscribe to the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.

To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) stands out on the court during warm-ups before...
Pelicans announce Zion Williamson cleared for contact drills
The Saints covered at Tennessee as a 3-point underdog. New Orleans lost in Nashville, 23-21....
Saints open as 1.5-point underdogs at the Eagles
New Orleans Pelicans have lost 10 of their last 11 games.
Wizards stay hot, erase 19-point deficit to beat Pelicans
Marquez Callaway celebrates a Saints TD. (Source: Michael Nance)
Duncan: Fans shouldn’t lose faith in the Saints