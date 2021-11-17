Residents raise concerns over coyotes in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Coyotes are being spotted in Metairie and neighbors fear they’re only getting more comfortable with humans.

These sightings and encounters are happening in backyards off of Lake Villa Drive while neighbors are out with pets and children during the day.

A coyote has been trotting by Lisa Ledet’s outdoor camera early in the morning. It’s a bizarre sight for a neighborhood smack dab in the middle of Metairie. That only started after Ida.

“Our city fences are down right by the canal, which is only a few houses away,” Ledet said. “So that’s a haven for the coyotes to live and to transport.”

Being that there are a lot of small children and outdoor pets in the area, Ledet knocked on some doors, including Noel Domingo’s, and discovered there were plenty others being spotted. Two had already been trapped.

Other neighbors were saying they were seeing them, not only on their cameras at night, but in the daytime, that we’re encountering them at the same time that they were saying that having their pets out.

They say there haven’t been any reports of the coyotes getting aggressive, but they don’t want to wait and see.

“We are concerned about them becoming more and more comfortable being around people in pets,” a neighbor said.

A group on Ithaca Street knows at least this one isn’t scared of them because the coyote keeps trotting into is Dana Rose’s.

“Five steps away from me, right on the other side of the fence that’s down,” Rose said. “The coyote was right there and my dogs were in the coyote’s face.”

This was in the middle of the day. Rose had her two Dobermans and chihuahua out.

“I dragged my chihuahua but the coyote was not afraid of me at all,” Rose said. “It didn’t move. It just stood there staring at me.”

Rose and her husband Chris say they’ve heard a cat screaming like never before and have seen a coyote with what they believe was a possum or a cat in its mouth.

“Now when we go outside we go out together, I make a lot of noise before I go out just to make sure it’s not in the backyard,” Rose said.

These neighbors want the fencing along the canal fixed and the coyotes relocated.

“Animal control is telling us there’s really nothing we can do,” a neighbor said. “Because if you transport or move them, or relocate them to a different area, then they’re going to find a way back. Or it actually is a death sentence for a coyote to be relocated?”

Fox 8 brought the neighbors’ concerns to Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken.

She says she’s planning to meet with animal control to see what can be done about the coyotes... if anything.

She says the parish will be releasing educational material to help keep residents safe if they encounter them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.