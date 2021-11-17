BBB Accredited Business
Troopers say impairment suspected in crash that claimed the life of Ponchatoula woman

(KOSA)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula woman died Tuesday night as the result of a fatal crash in which impairment is suspect, says Louisiana State Police.

Danielle McCrory, 42, died as the result of the crash which occurred shortly after 9 p.m. near Ridgdell Road and LA 22 east of Ponchatoula.

LSP says that McCrory was traveling northbound on Ridgdell Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the vehicle to enter the eastbound lane of LA 22, striking an oncoming vehicle. Both vehicles traveled off of the roadway after impact.

McCrory was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital.

Impairment on the part of McCrory is suspected to be a factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

