Two people dead in double shooting in Treme neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were fatally shot at the intersection of Governor Nicholls and North Rocheblave in the Treme neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m.

Initial reports show two victims were both declared deceased at the scene.

No further information is available at the is time.

