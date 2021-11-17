BBB Accredited Business
Two people dead in double shooting in Treme neighborhood

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were fatally shot at the intersection of Governor Nicholls and North Rocheblave in the Treme neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m.

Initial reports show two victims were both declared deceased at the scene.

No further information is available at the is time.

