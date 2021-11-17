Two people dead in double shooting in Treme neighborhood
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were fatally shot at the intersection of Governor Nicholls and North Rocheblave in the Treme neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m.
Initial reports show two victims were both declared deceased at the scene.
No further information is available at the is time.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.