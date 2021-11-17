BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Two men identified in Ormond Estates road rage shooting

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - Two people are recovering from injuries following a crash and a shooting in St. Charles Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began around 4 p.m. on Nov. 16 on Ormond Boulevard when a black pickup truck driven by Michael Woulfe, 51, collided with a Mercedes driven by Walter Tabary, 78.

Deputies say Woulfe did not stop after the crash and drove to his home in the 100 block of Villere Drive just across from Cypress Lakes Country Club.

Tabary, with his wife in the vehicle, followed Woulfe while calling 911, officials say.

Woulfe got out of his truck and approached Tabary’s vehicle. An altercation ensued and ended with Tabary shooting Woulfe in the abdomen.

Woulfe was airlifted to a hospital and underwent surgery. He is listed in “guarded, but stable” condition.

Tabary suffered facial injuries and was treated at the scene.

CRIMETRACKER

VIDEO: Man wanted for shooting at 18-wheeler

Women carjacked in multiple incidents at Costco, Save-A-Lot on S. Carrollton

DJ attacked, carjacked, robbed after late-night gig

WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Jessiah Plemons, 31, of Lenoir City, Lillian Rose, 25, of Maryville
Newlyweds die in I-40 crash

Latest News

New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
These two old churches with their twin steeples are among the oldest wooden structures in the...
Heart of Louisiana: The Twin Steeples of Ponchatoula
Cool weekend ahead
Cold front arrives Thursday
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans...
Overtime Podcast #261 - Mistakes Cost Saints in Tennessee