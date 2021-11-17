Two men identified in Ormond Estates road rage shooting

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - Two people are recovering from injuries following a crash and a shooting in St. Charles Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began around 4 p.m. on Nov. 16 on Ormond Boulevard when a black pickup truck driven by Michael Woulfe, 51, collided with a Mercedes driven by Walter Tabary, 78.

Deputies say Woulfe did not stop after the crash and drove to his home in the 100 block of Villere Drive just across from Cypress Lakes Country Club.

Tabary, with his wife in the vehicle, followed Woulfe while calling 911, officials say.

Woulfe got out of his truck and approached Tabary’s vehicle. An altercation ensued and ended with Tabary shooting Woulfe in the abdomen.

Woulfe was airlifted to a hospital and underwent surgery. He is listed in “guarded, but stable” condition.

Tabary suffered facial injuries and was treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

