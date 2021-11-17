Why was NOLA songwriter Lilli Lewis's album pulled off of Spotify for 3 days?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis recently released her latest album “Americana”, a compelling body of work that has received attention from the likes of NPR and Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile. But what she didn’t expect was her work being pulled off of Spotify.

The album is a celebration of American roots music and examines how the country’s music is uniquely African-American in all aspects, as well as looking back at Civil Rights struggles in our timeline through lyrics.

So what’s controversial about this?

Apparently, the reason why Spotify pulled the album for a duration of three days before experiencing social media backlash is because of one of Lewis’s guest performers, Lady A.

No, not the Nashville band formerly known as Lady Antebellum, the original Lady A, a soul singer from Seattle. Anita White, as she’s known as off-stage, has been tangled in a legal battle with the Nashville Grammy-winners since they changed their name in light of not wanting to celebrate a period of slavery in America. That battle does not appear to be ending soon.

Currently, White has a pending lawsuit against the band over the use of the name “Lady A”.

“I was surprised and disheartened by the tone-def approach the Nashville band has had with this matter from its outset,” Lewis said. “The fact that this controversy has re-emerged around a track called “A Healing Inside” on an album that seeks to heal schisms and misunderstandings between our fellow citizens should bring the point home in a new way.”

Americana was written and recorded during the pandemic. Lewis found collaborators through an online creative group of African-American women called “Sista Gurls”. The group met over Zoom and recorded backup vocals for her track, “A Healing Inside”. White was one of the contributors on that track.

“My hope is that they will realize that their choices not only impact Lady A, but any artist who collaborates with her,” Lewis said as a message aimed at the Nashville recording artists.

Lewis’s album was released on Oct. 29 and immediately drew attention with positive reviews. She was disappointed when it soon disappeared on the Spotify playlist.

Lewis, who is also the founder and president of Louisiana Red Hot Records, said that a rep at Spotify sent her the following message when her music was not on the platform:

“This was held in review and blocked due to Lady A being listed as a featured artist on a track. Please confirm you have the relevant sound recording, trademark, and composition rights for the product. Best regards, Spotify Content Protection.”

Lewis said the response was still unclear as to why the whole album was pulled and she thanks the online support that rallied against the action taken by Spotify. She credits music listeners for getting her back online.

