Zack: Small rain chances return ahead of a cold front

A spotty shower is possible today and again on Thursday
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our next cold front is marching down from the north and is set to arrive in our area Thursday. But out ahead of it, more humidity could spark a shower or two over the next 24 hours.

For the middle-of-the-week forecast, it’s going to be quite warm out there. Highs climb into the upper 70s today, followed the 70s again on Thursday. The humidity is increasing as southerly flow becomes established, which means there is a small chance for spotty showers.

The cold front is set to clear our area Thursday afternoon, so the warmer 70s will be around lunchtime, followed by falling temperatures later in the afternoon into the evening. On Friday morning, we will be back to waking up to 40s and 50s with quite the breeze blowing.

This weekend is looking like another beauty, with chilly early mornings and nice, pleasant afternoons. Highs go from the 60s Friday to the 70s by Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the weekend forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

