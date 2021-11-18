BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Cold front arrives this afternoon-Colder temps headed your way

Front dips temps late afternoon
Front dips temps late afternoon(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here we go again! After a few warmer days, we will see a nice cool down as a front arrives after lunch today. So cycle repeats itself with a warm start to the morning and temperatures rising into the 70s as a cold front moves across the region.

A few showers have developed but coverage remains at 30% through early afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid 70s by the middle of the day before we start to see a drop in the late afternoon as cooler air starts to push south behind the front. The weekend looks chilly and pleasant with plenty of sun. Another cold front will approach for the start of next week.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

