Bruce: Cold front arrives this afternoon-Colder temps headed your way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here we go again! After a few warmer days, we will see a nice cool down as a front arrives after lunch today. So cycle repeats itself with a warm start to the morning and temperatures rising into the 70s as a cold front moves across the region.

Bruce: A colder snapshot! Today we will hit near 70° but by tomorrow morning the 40°s and 50°s south. Friday we only get to 64 with sunny skies and a chilly north breeze! Welcome back to that fall feel. pic.twitter.com/N4w8keiIku — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 18, 2021

A few showers have developed but coverage remains at 30% through early afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid 70s by the middle of the day before we start to see a drop in the late afternoon as cooler air starts to push south behind the front. The weekend looks chilly and pleasant with plenty of sun. Another cold front will approach for the start of next week.

