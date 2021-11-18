BBB Accredited Business
Celebration in the Oaks returns with new features

Rob Krieger talks with Amanda Frentz about the last weekend to check out Celebration in the Oaks
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of New Orleans’ most storied holiday traditions is set to return, revamped with new features.

Celebration in the Oaks will take place in City Park this year from Nov. 25 through Jan. 2.

The traditional driving tour is back again as visitors will be able to gaze at the 2.25-mile light displays. The Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and the Botanical Gardens will reopen after being closed for COVID-19 concerns. Amusement rides, activities, and winter treats will all return as well.

New features for 2021

  • Driving Tour Only
  • Driving Tour + Carousel Gardens Experience
  • Carousel Gardens Experience Only

Carousel Gardens Experience:

  • An all access pass to the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, which features 18 rides, along with a hot chocolate and marshmallow to roast
  • Also includes Photo opportunities, dancing light shows, and snow area
  • A new festive train experience with on-board entertainment featuring storytelling audio to accompany you as you ride along
  • The festive outdoor bar in the Botanical Garden, where you can share a holiday delight under the twinkling lights with your loved ones and the famous poinsettia tree in the Conservatory of Two Sisters
  • Bike Nights - (every Monday from 5-6 p.m. for $5) This new feature gives bike riders the chance to experience the magical lights and displays through the park by following along the same route as the vehicle path.
  • New Website – launching this week, at celebrationintheoaks.com.

For more event details or to purchase Celebration in the Oaks tickets, visit CelebrationInTheOaks.com.

