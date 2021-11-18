Community creates memorial at Makeda’s Cookies honoring Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis community created a memorial outside Makeda’s Cookies Thursday following in honor of rapper Young Dolph.

Teddy bears, flowers, candles and balloons are laid out along the sidewalk of the bakery. People have also spray painted messages to the rapper on the boarded windows of the store.

Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard remains closed as law enforcement continues to investigate the fatal shooting of the 36-year-old rapper.

RELATED | Makeda’s Cookies ‘heartbroken’ over death of Young Dolph

Just 24 hours ago, hundreds of fans and community members swarmed the scene after reports of Young Dolph’s death surfaced -- many of them sounding off on Dolph’s contribution to his community and the youth.

Police have not released information regarding suspects in his death. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.