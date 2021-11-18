BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Community creates memorial at Makeda’s Cookies honoring Young Dolph

Memorial for Young Dolph at Makeda's Cookies
Memorial for Young Dolph at Makeda's Cookies(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis community created a memorial outside Makeda’s Cookies Thursday following in honor of rapper Young Dolph.

Teddy bears, flowers, candles and balloons are laid out along the sidewalk of the bakery. People have also spray painted messages to the rapper on the boarded windows of the store.

Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard remains closed as law enforcement continues to investigate the fatal shooting of the 36-year-old rapper.

RELATED | Makeda’s Cookies ‘heartbroken’ over death of Young Dolph

Just 24 hours ago, hundreds of fans and community members swarmed the scene after reports of Young Dolph’s death surfaced -- many of them sounding off on Dolph’s contribution to his community and the youth.

Police have not released information regarding suspects in his death. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph highlights city’s ongoing battle with gun violence
Intralox
Intralox Expansion on North Shore
Celebration in the Oaks returns
Celebration in the Oaks returns with new features
Saints are 5-4 on the season.
Duncan and Fazende breakdown a Saints road matchup with Philly