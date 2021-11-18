BBB Accredited Business
Death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph highlights city’s ongoing battle with gun violence

Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018(Isaac Singleton)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends and fans are mourning the loss of Young Dolph. The Memphis rapper was gunned down at a Makeda’s Cookie store Wednesday afternoon on Airways Boulevard.

The news was shocking to say the least.

Young Dolph, beloved here in Memphis, stopped for a quick errand at one of his favorite local stores. And it ended in tragedy.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis confirmed the 36-year-old husband and father was shot and killed around 12:30 p.m. inside the store.

Caption

Young Dolph was born in Chicago and lived in Atlanta in recent years but was raised in the Bluff City and he visited often.

His death adds to the alarming number of homicides in Memphis.

As of Wednesday morning, 283 homicides in the city so far this year.

Davis spoke out hours after the rapper’s death asking Memphians to stay calm while police search for Dolph’s killer.

“Too many families, too many mothers, too many fathers have suffered in our city and quite frankly we’re all tired of it. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence,” she said.

Fans, in shock, flocked to the scene where Dolph was killed.

Police set up barricades to keep people at a distance.

Young Dolph’s car, a Corvette C8 with his distinctive camo wrap and blue strip, was whisked away on a flatbed with a police escort.

Memphis police officers were staged outside the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s office as the rapper’s body arrived.

Investigators have yet to offer a motive or suspect information.

Family and friends say Young Dolph was in town to give away turkeys to needy families.

He also visited West Cancer Center to encourage the staff.

Davis says investigators are interviewing witnesses and looking at every piece of camera footage available to find Young Dolph’s killer.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

