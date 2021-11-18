Entergy suspends disconnects for nonpayment customers through Nov. 29

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans suspends disconnects through the end of November for customers who have not paid their bills.

Customers have been wrapped around the building at the Canal and Norman C. Francis location with questions about being disconnected.

A spokesperson from the company said their call centers are also experiencing long wait times. They are looking into the cause, until then she said they will work with customers if they are struggling to pay their bills.

