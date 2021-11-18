BBB Accredited Business
Entergy suspends disconnects for nonpayment customers through Nov. 29

Entergy_Corporation_Logo
Entergy_Corporation_Logo
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans suspends disconnects through the end of November for customers who have not paid their bills.

Customers have been wrapped around the building at the Canal and Norman C. Francis location with questions about being disconnected.

A spokesperson from the company said their call centers are also experiencing long wait times. They are looking into the cause, until then she said they will work with customers if they are struggling to pay their bills.

