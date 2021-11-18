BBB Accredited Business
Hammond Eastside Magnet School on lockdown lifted after report of man with a gun

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Eastside Magnet School was on a temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a white male with long hair appeared on campus holding a handgun. Tangipahoa Parish deputies were immediately on the scene.

Hammond High School and Hammond Eastside High was immediately put on lockdown. No one was allowed in or out of the schools.

Chief Travis reported after intensive security measures, the campuses were deemed safe. The school system says the lockdown was a precaution. Carpool and bus dismissal were be held up until the campus is cleared by deputies.

