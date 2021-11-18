BBB Accredited Business
Lockport Mayor Ed Reinhardt resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOCKPORT, La. (WVUE) - The town of Lockport’s mayor Ed Reinhardt resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

The town’s council made the announcement at last night’s meeting. They said late last month a town employee filed a sexual harassment complaint against mayor Reinhardt, which prompted the investigation.

They say evidence from the investigation supports the allegations.

“After reviewing the investigation report, the council as a whole took the position that it would accept nothing less than a resignation from the mayor. And yesterday, Ad Reinhardt stepped down. The town of Lockport takes any claim of sexual harassment seriously, and the town will not tolerate sexual harassment from any of its officials or employees period,” said Lockport attorney Chris Huddleston.

Former mayor Paul Champagne will serve as interim mayor until a special election is held in November 2022.

