BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash causing major delays on I-55 South at Ponchatoula

Major delays on I-55 South at Ponchatoula
Major delays on I-55 South at Ponchatoula(DOTD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-55 South around Ponchatoula before LA 22 is causing major traffic delays.

DOTD advises avoiding I-55 and using alternate routes.

State police say there are no major injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

Police say an aggravated battery by shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Galvez Street around...
NOPD investigating shooting in St. Roch
St. Roch and Treme shootings
St. Roch and Treme shootings
An aerial view of the Spanish Pass Project area, where dredging operations will create 7 miles...
Work begins on Louisiana’s largest-ever coastal project to build marsh and ridge
The town of Lockport’s mayor Ed Reinhardt resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.
Lockport Mayor Ed Reinhardt resigns amid sexual harassment allegations