Multi-vehicle crash causing major delays on I-55 South at Ponchatoula
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-55 South around Ponchatoula before LA 22 is causing major traffic delays.
DOTD advises avoiding I-55 and using alternate routes.
State police say there are no major injuries.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.