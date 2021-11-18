Multi-vehicle crash causing major delays on I-55 South at Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-55 South around Ponchatoula before LA 22 is causing major traffic delays.

DOTD advises avoiding I-55 and using alternate routes.

State police say there are no major injuries.

