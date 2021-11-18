Metairie man reported missing, JPSO seeking public’s help

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - JPSO is seeking public assistance in locating a 92-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday in Metairie.

John Kouloubis was last seen in the 4900 block of Sunny Drive. He drives a gold 2007 Toyota Camry, and is believed to have headed to a store in New Orleans early Wednesday.

He was last seeing a yellow polo with khaki pants.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is asked to contact JPSO.

