Metairie man reported missing, JPSO seeking public’s help

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a...
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 92-year-old John Kouloubis.(JPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - JPSO is seeking public assistance in locating a 92-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday in Metairie.

John Kouloubis was last seen in the 4900 block of Sunny Drive. He drives a gold 2007 Toyota Camry, and is believed to have headed to a store in New Orleans early Wednesday.

He was last seeing a yellow polo with khaki pants.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is asked to contact JPSO.

