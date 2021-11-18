BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Cold front moves in

Spotty showers and temperatures drop late afternoon
Expect some wet weather and a drop in temperatures as a front moves through the region on...
Expect some wet weather and a drop in temperatures as a front moves through the region on Thursday November 18, 2021.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cycle repeats itself with a warm start to the morning and temperatures rising into the 70s as a cold front moves across the region. The day starts out with a little patchy fog that will lift as we head into mid-morning. A few showers are stretched across Southeast Louisiana as well. We won’t see widespread coverage, but some areas will get rain just ahead and along the cold front. Temperatures will peak in the mid 70s by the middle of the day before we start to see a drop in the late afternoon as cooler air starts to push south behind the front. The weekend looks chilly and pleasant with plenty of sun. Another cold front will approach for the start of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust
Election 2021
ELECTION DAY: The results of the 2021 election
16-year-old shot at gas station
16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
Zurik: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car
Two people are recovering after a road rage incident escalated to a shooting in Ormond Estates.
Two men identified in Ormond Estates shooting following crash

Latest News

David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 11/17
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 11/17
David's Wednesday afternoon forecast 11/17
David's Wednesday afternoon forecast 11/17
Another front next week
Cold front arrives Thursday
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 17
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 17