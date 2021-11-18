Nicondra: Cold front moves in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cycle repeats itself with a warm start to the morning and temperatures rising into the 70s as a cold front moves across the region. The day starts out with a little patchy fog that will lift as we head into mid-morning. A few showers are stretched across Southeast Louisiana as well. We won’t see widespread coverage, but some areas will get rain just ahead and along the cold front. Temperatures will peak in the mid 70s by the middle of the day before we start to see a drop in the late afternoon as cooler air starts to push south behind the front. The weekend looks chilly and pleasant with plenty of sun. Another cold front will approach for the start of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.